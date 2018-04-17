EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia inmate has pleaded not guilty to killing two prison guards during a 2017 escape.
Defense attorney Adam Levin says the inmate, Donnie Rowe, would plead guilty if a prosecutor would agree not to pursue the death penalty.
However, District Attorney Stephen Bradley says execution is “the only just solution,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .
Rowe appeared in court Tuesday in Eatonville and pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony murder and two counts of malice murder.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
He and another inmate, Ricky Dubose, are charged with killing guards Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta last June. Authorities say the pair carjacked a motorist. They were arrested two days later in Tennessee.
Rowe and Dubose will be tried separately.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com