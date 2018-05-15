WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — An inmate incarcerated in a Rhode Island prison for the 1973 murder is in court on charges of stabbing another.
The Providence Journal reports 79-year-old John Carillo faced a judge Tuesday in Kent County District Court for allegedly stabbing a correctional officer with a handmade metal blade.
Officials say Carillo stabbed Officer Jason Messier in the chest Friday inside a medium security facility, and was subdued with pepper spray after the blade was deflected by Messier’s badge.
Carillo is serving a life sentence for the 1973 murder of officer Donald Price.
The judge ordered Carillo held on $50,000 surety bail on three felony charges. He will be held at the high security facility now.
An attorney for Carillo could not be immediately reached for comment.
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com