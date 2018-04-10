PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County inmate who was arrested for allegedly stealing a state Department of Transportation truck last month has been indicted on five charges.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Scott Michael Smith is facing two counts of escape, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated theft and theft.

Court documents say Smith escaped from custody March 22 and while on a work-crew assignment jumped into the truck and fled. He remained at large for 38 hours before he was found in a Gresham apartment.

His girlfriend was arrested at the time for hindering prosecution.

Smith will be arraigned in court Tuesday.