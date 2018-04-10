PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County inmate who was arrested for allegedly stealing a state Department of Transportation truck last month has been indicted on five charges.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Scott Michael Smith is facing two counts of escape, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated theft and theft.
Court documents say Smith escaped from custody March 22 and while on a work-crew assignment jumped into the truck and fled. He remained at large for 38 hours before he was found in a Gresham apartment.
His girlfriend was arrested at the time for hindering prosecution.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Tensions rachet up as Israel blamed for Syria missile strike VIEW
- Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M VIEW
Smith will be arraigned in court Tuesday.