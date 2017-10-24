PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Corrections says a 29-year-old inmate killed himself on Monday.
Randy N. Aguilar was found during a security check after what appears to be a suicide. The department says staff provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
Aguilar has been in custody since Oct. 17 for violating terms of his community supervision. He previously was sentenced to 10 ½ years in prison for armed robbery.
Aguilar was housed in a Phoenix prison.
An investigation is ongoing.