PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Corrections says a 29-year-old inmate killed himself on Monday.

Randy N. Aguilar was found during a security check after what appears to be a suicide. The department says staff provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Aguilar has been in custody since Oct. 17 for violating terms of his community supervision. He previously was sentenced to 10 ½ years in prison for armed robbery.

Aguilar was housed in a Phoenix prison.

An investigation is ongoing.