BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s parole board is set to decide whether to free an inmate whose case led to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on juvenile offender sentences.

Monday’s parole board hearing will be 71-year-old Henry Montgomery’s first chance at freedom in more than a half-century. Montgomery was 17 when he shot and killed East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Charles Hurt in 1963.

The Supreme Court’s January 2016 decision in Montgomery’s case opened the door for roughly 2,000 other juvenile offenders to argue for their release after receiving mandatory life-without-parole sentences.

In June, a state judge who resentenced Montgomery to life with the possibility of parole called him a “model prisoner” who appears to be rehabilitated.

A three-member panel will hear Montgomery’s case. Granting parole requires a unanimous vote.