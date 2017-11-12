CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A 28-year-old inmate is in critical condition after he allegedly attempted to kill himself at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Local media outlets are reporting that deputies found Joseph Lecato III in his jail cell Saturday afternoon with a sheet tied around his neck.

Chesterfield officials said deputies immediately cut Lecato down and gave him first aid.

The jail’s medical staff responded and treated Lecato until Chesterfield Fire and EMS arrived to take him to the hospital.

Lecato is being held on a secured bond on charges of burglary, petty larceny and vandalism.