DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Officials say a male inmate was stabbed during a fight at Utah State Prison.
KSL-TV reports Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted says the fight broke out sometime Sunday night in the Uintas facility.
The facility was placed on lockdown after the incident.
The man was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.
More details about the fight were not immediately available.
___
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/