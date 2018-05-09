LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An inmate on a work detail has died after being struck by a car in Gwinnett County.

A police spokesman tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the inmate was hit shortly before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday by an oncoming vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He says the inmate was on the road in Lawrenceville as part of a prison work crew “mowing grass or clearing weeds.”

The driver was determined to be at fault in the crash. The 44-year-old woman was transported to the Gwinnett County Detention Center and will be criminally charged, but police have not specified the charges.

The identities of the inmate and driver have not been released.

