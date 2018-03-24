BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a maximum security South Carolina prison took a guard hostage, but the incident ended after nearly 90 minutes with no injuries.

The Department of Corrections said on Twitter a prisoner overpowered the officer around 6:50 p.m. Friday at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

Authorities say the roughly 90 inmates in the dorm took control of the unit and officials began negotiating.

The prisons agency says the guard was released after nearly 90 minutes unharmed, and the inmates returned to their cells.

Authorities say no one was injured and no property damaged.

The agency didn’t release any names. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Lee Correctional Institution has roughly 1,500 prisoners. Three inmates have been killed in separate fights there in July, November and February.