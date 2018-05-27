CHERAW, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate being held in a city jail in South Carolina for public intoxication has died after hanging himself with a blanket.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser said 54-year-old James Edward Pierce Jr. died Saturday at the hospital, two days after workers at the Cheraw City jail found him unconscious hanging by the blanket.

Cheraw Police Chief W. Keith Thomas said in a statement Pierce was a lifelong friend and he and his staff are heartbroken for his family.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Pierce’s death.