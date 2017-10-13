GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who hanged herself in a western Colorado jail died soon after she arrived at a hospital.
Garfield County sheriff’s officials say the 34-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, used her thermal underwear to fashion a noose and was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday evening.
Jail staff revived the woman with CPR and a defibrillator, but she was pronounced dead at Valley View Hospital.
The woman was being held in a private cell on charges of failure to appear in court and failure to pay.
