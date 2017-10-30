COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who has served nearly three decades in prison for a 1988 murder will be granted parole over the objections of two men who say he’s responsible for them being wrongfully imprisoned in the case.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Ohio Parole Board heard those arguments before deciding that 50-year-old Troy Busta will be released from custody April 1.

Busta was convicted of killing Connie Nardi, of Randolph Township. Nardi’s mother and Portage County prosecutors supported Busta’s latest bid for parole.

It was opposed by Bob Gondor and Randy Resh, who were convicted in 1990 after Busta implicated them as accomplices. They were freed in 2007 and argued that Busta hasn’t accepted full responsibility for the slaying.

Busta’s attorney thanked the board and declined to comment further.

