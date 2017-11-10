SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — An inmate has been found dead in his cell in an upstate South Carolina jail.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that 28-year-old Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod of Flemington, New Jersey, inmate was found unresponsive in his cell late Monday afternoon.
The coroner’s office said an autopsy was performed Tuesday but the cause of death is still pending. Investigator Randy Bogan said there was no immediate indication of foul play.
The coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
