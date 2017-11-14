EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon prison inmate is suing the city of Eugene and a police officer who he says beat him while taking him into custody.
The Register-Guard reported Tuesday that 63-year-old Michael Joseph McLane accuses Eugene police Lt. Chuck Salsbury of repeatedly punching him in the face last year — breaking his nose and a bone near his eye — after McLane stole a vehicle and led officers on a chase.
The suit states that a stun gun was used on McLane before Salsbury jumped in the vehicle and punched him three times, knocking him unconscious.
Police arrested McLane on robbery, assault and other charges.
Police said they determined after an internal investigation that the force used against McLane was within department policy.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com