UNION, Mo. (AP) — An inmate has escaped from an eastern Missouri jail where he worked in the kitchen.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Franklin County Sheriff Steven Pelton 37-year-old Ricky Johnson Jr. escaped around 6 a.m. Wednesday when a kitchen staff member arrived at work and unlocked a rear door.
Johnson was being held at the jail for probation violations. His original charges were receiving stolen property, property damage, burglary and stealing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com