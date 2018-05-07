MANATEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has escaped from a Florida prison’s work release program.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Silver Denise Bean missed a routine head count Sunday at The Bradenton Bridge Work Release Center. A Monday statement by the sheriff’s office says facility staff searched the Bradenton facility’s grounds but couldn’t find her.
News outlets report Bean was serving a three-year sentence for cocaine possession. She was scheduled to be released next summer.
The escape comes less than a week after the center learned its Transition and Community Release Center program would be cut. The program aims to prepare women inmates transitioning into the community.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- ‘This is heartbreaking’: Lava burns more homes on Hawaii’s Big Island as new fissures form