MANATEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has escaped from a Florida prison’s work release program.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Silver Denise Bean missed a routine head count Sunday at The Bradenton Bridge Work Release Center. A Monday statement by the sheriff’s office says facility staff searched the Bradenton facility’s grounds but couldn’t find her.

News outlets report Bean was serving a three-year sentence for cocaine possession. She was scheduled to be released next summer.

The escape comes less than a week after the center learned its Transition and Community Release Center program would be cut. The program aims to prepare women inmates transitioning into the community.