MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida inmate died after swallowing cocaine during his arrest.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the man died early Tuesday morning shortly after being taken from the Santa Rosa County Jail to a nearby hospital.

A sheriff’s office news release says the man, who wasn’t immediately named, was arrested Monday night during a traffic stop, and a deputy reported seeing him put something in his mouth. He was taken to the jail’s medical center and told officials he had swallowed 7 grams (0.25 ounces) of cocaine.

