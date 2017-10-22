FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The cost for Aztec, Bloomfield and Farmington to house inmates at northwestern New Mexico jails will increase about 20 percent soon.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports the jump comes after San Juan County Commissioners approved a contract with a Nashville, Tennessee, company to provide inmate medical care at county detention facilities.

County Operations Officer Mike Stark says increase is due to the $4.48 million annual contract for Correct Care Solutions. The company provides medical services for the adult and juvenile detention centers and the alternative sentencing locations.

Correct Care Solutions took over the contract from the San Juan Regional Medical Center on July 1, which had a contract of about $2.1 million annually to provide medical series for the three detention centers.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com