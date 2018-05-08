BOYDS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who assaulted a correctional officer in Maryland has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

WTOP-FM reports 26-year-old Edgar Alfonso Borrera assaulted the correctional officer in front of the cells in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds on Sunday around 4:58 a.m.

A Montgomery County police news release says Borrera repeatedly struck the victim in his face and upper body with a weapon fashioned from hard plastic and a milk carton.

The correctional officer was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, including fractured bones in his face and lacerations to his forehead.

The weapon used by Borrera during the assault was seized. Borrera was also charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault of a correctional officer. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

