BOYDS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who assaulted a correctional officer in Maryland has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.
WTOP-FM reports 26-year-old Edgar Alfonso Borrera assaulted the correctional officer in front of the cells in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds on Sunday around 4:58 a.m.
A Montgomery County police news release says Borrera repeatedly struck the victim in his face and upper body with a weapon fashioned from hard plastic and a milk carton.
The correctional officer was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, including fractured bones in his face and lacerations to his forehead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
The weapon used by Borrera during the assault was seized. Borrera was also charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault of a correctional officer. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
___
Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com