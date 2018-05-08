Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOYDS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who assaulted a correctional officer in Maryland has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

WTOP-FM reports 26-year-old Edgar Alfonso Borrera assaulted the correctional officer in front of the cells in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds on Sunday around 4:58 a.m.

A Montgomery County police news release says Borrera repeatedly struck the victim in his face and upper body with a weapon fashioned from hard plastic and a milk carton.

The correctional officer was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, including fractured bones in his face and lacerations to his forehead.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The weapon used by Borrera during the assault was seized. Borrera was also charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault of a correctional officer. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

The Associated Press