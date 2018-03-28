MANTI, Utah (AP) — A Utah inmate facing a possible death sentence has agreed to a plea deal after a judge ripped into prison officials’ handling of the case.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Judge Wallace Lee said Wednesday he was “beyond angry” and called for an investigation into the Department of Corrections’ failure to produce 1,600 pages of medical records.

Attorney Ed Brass says the treatment documents are key to the defense of 36-year-old Steven Crutcher, who pleaded guilty to murder after his cellmate was found dead in 2013.

Roland Cardona-Gueton’s death was originally investigated as a suicide, but Crutcher was charged after writing a confession letter to Sanpete County prosecutors.

State attorney Amanda Montague apologized and said prison authorities will re-train and possibly discipline employees.

Crutcher was sentenced to prison without the possibility of parole.

