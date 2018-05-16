COLUMBIA, N.C. (AP) — Another inmate at a prison work farm in North Carolina has been arrested on drug charges.
Tyrrell County Sheriff Darryl Liverman told local news outlets deputies arrested 29-year-old Joshua Lowery and charged him with felony possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Liverman said Lowery was in possession of suboxone.
Lowery was serving a 19-month sentence at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm for multiple crimes, including identity fraud when he was arrested on Tuesday.
Officials say Lowery is the 38th inmate at the work farm to be arrested in the past year.
