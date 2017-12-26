PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy was severely beaten by an inmate at a detention center.
KRDO-TV reports that inmate James Twiford attacked the deputy as the officer was delivering food to Twiford’s cell at the county detention center.
Twiford was subdued by several other deputies. The deputy, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a hospital with head lacerations.
Twiford had been jailed on robbery and controlled substance charges and now faces two charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lisa Shorter says deputies usually deliver inmate meals through door slots but that the slot to Twiford’s cell wasn’t operating, prompting the deputy to enter the cell.
Information from: KRDO-TV, http://www.krdo.com/