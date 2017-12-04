KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man assaulted by another inmate last month at the Mohave County Jail has died.

County sheriff’s officials say Rayan Wayne Couch died Sunday from head injuries suffered in the Nov. 20 assault by cellmate Gaven Timothy Robel.

Couch had been incarcerated since Nov. 2 for a probation violation.

He was taken to a Kingman hospital after the assault and then flown to a Las Vegas medical center.

Sheriff’s officials say the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has been asked to decide if charges against Robel will be upgraded.

After the attack on Couch, Robel was indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Robel originally was arrested on Nov. 15 for outstanding warrants involving fraud, forgery, fraudulent schemes and artifices, and acquisition of a narcotic drug.