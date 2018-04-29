PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate was arrested after walking away from a Multnomah County work crew in downtown Portland.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Sean Purdue was arrested Sunday morning without incident and taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center on a probation violation.
Additional charges may be filed once the investigation into his escape from custody is complete.
Authorities say Purdue left the crew Saturday afternoon.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Missing Oregon trucker emerges from wilderness after 4 days
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
The sheriff’s office says Purdue was serving a 90-day sentence for a burglary conviction and was set to be released in early July.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com