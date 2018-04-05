FORT DIX, N.J. (AP) — A federal prison inmate serving a lengthy sentence for trafficking in child pornography has admitted possessing child sex abuse videos inside the prison.
Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Anthony Jeffries pleaded guilty Wednesday. The 32-year-old Orange, Virginia man faces at least 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced July 10.
Prosecutors say Jeffries was among several Fort Dix inmates who used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn. Jeffries also admitted to being an organizer of the group.
Prosecutors say Jeffries had a memory card that contained 40 videos of children being sexually abused, including sadistic and masochistic sexual conduct involving infants and toddlers.
Jeffries is the second inmate to plead guilty in the case. Charges are pending against six others.