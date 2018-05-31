LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi corrections officials say an inmate serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery has been pronounced dead at a prison hospital.

A state Department of Corrections news release says 57-year-old Eddie Shorty was found unconscious in his cell at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville and was pronounced dead around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday.

News outlets report that Shorty shared a cell with another inmate and was sentenced in DeSoto County in 1999.

The cause and the manner of his death are pending an autopsy.