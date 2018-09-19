MASONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Fayette County official says at least five people have been injured in a shooting outside of a judge’s office in Pennsylvania.

The Fayette County 911 center supervisor says a coroner has been called to the scene and four people were taken to the hospital.

Masontown Mayor Toni Petrus says one of her police officers received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the office of District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown, about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh.

The supervisor says two victims were flown to a West Virginia hospital by helicopter and another was taken by ambulance. The police officer was being treated for hand injuries at a local hospital.

Messages left with law enforcement and county officials were not immediately returned Wednesday.