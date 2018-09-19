MASONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Fayette County official says at least five people have been injured in a shooting outside of a judge’s office in Pennsylvania.
The Fayette County 911 center supervisor says a coroner has been called to the scene and four people were taken to the hospital.
Masontown Mayor Toni Petrus says one of her police officers received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the office of District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown, about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh.
The supervisor says two victims were flown to a West Virginia hospital by helicopter and another was taken by ambulance. The police officer was being treated for hand injuries at a local hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- New round of US-China tariffs raise fears of an economic Cold War
- Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
- Grizzly's rare aggressive attack kills 1, puzzles officials
- Kavanaugh's accuser wants FBI probe before she testifies WATCH
- Hearing sets up dramatic showdown between Kavanaugh, accuser WATCH
Messages left with law enforcement and county officials were not immediately returned Wednesday.