ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) — A man injured in a snowmobile accident in eastern Idaho has been taken to a local hospital.

The Rexburg Standard Journal reports that the man was reportedly knocked unconscious Saturday afternoon during a crash at the west end of Island Park Reservoir.

Thick clouds and fog initially prevented an ambulance helicopter from flying.

First responders came to his aid and provided treatment. Rescue crews secured the man to a toboggan and took him to Harriman State Park where a helicopter was eventually able to land and airlift the injured man out.