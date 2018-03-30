BETHANY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A seal pup has been rescued from a beach on the Delmarva peninsula for the second time this month.

The News Journal cites a release from the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation institute that says 2 ½-month-old Jelly Bean had wounds and lacerations on the face, neck and flipper when rescued Thursday in Bethany Beach.

The institute says a member of the public found Jelly Bean and stood by until they could respond. They provided initial care and then ferried the seal to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, New Jersey.

She joins Banshee, another gray seal pup, who was rescued over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com