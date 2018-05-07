WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have found an injured bear hiding in a backyard.
Police say they received several calls of bear sightings in West Hartford on Monday morning.
Environmental police say the bear appeared to have an injured paw from being caught in a trap.
Authorities say the bear was small and not aggressive.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
Workers with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tranquilized the bear, and removed it from the area.