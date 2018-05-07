RENO, Nev. (AP) — Northern Nevada authorities say an injured backcountry skier was rescued near the Mt. Rose summit.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office sent its RAVEN helicopter and search and rescue team to assist the North Lake Tahoe Fire Department on Sunday evening in reaching a woman with a leg injury.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Harmon says the woman had been skiing with two other people at Tamarack Peak and was stranded at an altitude above 9,200 feet (2,804 meters).
The skier was airlifted to an ambulance and then transported to a Lake Tahoe-area hospital.
