CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire companies can now start applying to the state’s new “Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced the program in his state of the state address last month, and it officially launched on Thursday with a new website where interested companies can learn more and apply.

The goal is to provide training and resources to companies that are willing to hire and work intentionally with people in recovery.

Sununu says businesses that address addiction head-on in the workplace will become more safe, productive and profitable.

Early adopters include the state, Walmart, AutoFair and Turbocam.