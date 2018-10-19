A California initiative that would repeal gas tax increases is falling well short of the majority support needed to pass, jeopardizing a Republican strategy to use the measure to draw conservatives to the polls next month in hopes of helping GOP candidates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California initiative that would repeal gas-tax increases is falling well short of the majority support needed to pass, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll, jeopardizing a Republican strategy to use the measure to draw conservatives to the polls next month in hopes of helping GOP candidates in congressional and legislative races.

Despite the Republicans’ best efforts to make repealing the new taxes a decisive issue in the state’s midterm election, 17 percent of California voters are undecided and nearly half are not familiar with the initiative, the statewide poll found.

The initiative would repeal a law signed last year by Gov. Jerry Brown that raised the base excise tax on gasoline by 12 cents per gallon, increased taxes on diesel fuel and created a new annual fee ranging from $25 to $175 based on the value of a vehicle.

Brown and Democratic legislative leaders argued that the more than $5 billion to be raised annually by the new levies is needed to help the state tackle a $130 billion backlog of road and bridge repairs in California.

The poll result sets up a scramble for uncommitted votes by Proposition 6 proponents who are running low on campaign cash and are up against a $40-million opposition effort by the construction industry, labor groups and Democratic leaders including Brown.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., and the party’s candidate for California governor, John Cox, helped put the initiative on the Nov. 6 ballot in hopes it would aid GOP candidates by creating a surge of conservative voters.

With the election looming in three weeks, 41 percent of likely voters said they support Proposition 6 or are leaning toward supporting it after reading the official ballot title and description online. The poll found 42 percent are in opposition or leaning that way, while 17 percent remained undecided with no leanings.

The latest poll numbers indicate that the campaign against Proposition 6 has created doubt among voters around the risks of repeal, said Robert Shrum, co-director of USC’s Center for the Political Future and a longtime Democratic strategist.

“The proponents of the gas tax, who seem to have a fair amount of money, have turned it away from just being the gas tax, to being, ‘Are you going to drive on unsafe roads? Is your bridge going to collapse? Are we not going to be able to support economic development in this state?’” Shrum said.

Proposition 6 would dismantle a transportation funding program seen by many as a significant piece of the governor’s legacy as he prepares to leave office in January. The campaign against the initiative has flooded television with ads, warning voters that the loss of the tax funds would prevent the state from fixing dangerously deteriorated roads and bridges.

Supporters of Proposition 6 raised $1.7 million to get it on the ballot, but just $3.4 million since then for the campaign.

The California Republican Party, a big donor to the petition drive to qualify the measure, recently explained it has had to focus the limited resources on close legislative races.

Taxes have long been a potent issue in California politics.

In June, voters recalled state Sen. Josh Newman, a Democrat, as part of a campaign launched by Proposition 6 leader Carl DeMaio that focused on the legislator’s vote to approve the increase in gas taxes and vehicle fees.

Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was recalled from office in 2003 after he rescinded a law that lowered vehicle license fees, increasing what recall proponents called the “car tax.”

Davis’ recall resulted in Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger becoming governor.

Mike Murphy, chief strategist for Schwarzenegger during the recall effort, said there are key differences between how voters responded to the recall of the governor over the car tax and the current initiative to repeal a gas-tax increase.

The Davis recall, he said, was propelled by the state’s electricity crisis and voter frustration with state government, and unlike Proposition 6, the car tax was tied to one politician, the governor.

In addition, Proposition 6 proponents have not had the money to stoke voter outrage as Schwarzenegger did, Murphy said.

“The repeal side hasn’t quite had the dollars to really punch it through,” Murphy said, adding that proponents of the initiative haven’t gotten the level of media attention received by Schwarzenegger’s campaign. “I think if fully litigated with dollars (repealing gas-tax increases) is an attractive issue, but we’re just not there yet.”

An earlier Times survey, in May, gave hope to Proposition 6 proponents, finding that 51 percent of registered voters in the state supported repealing the gas-tax increase, but that was before voters received ballots with the official title and description.