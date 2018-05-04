BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Conservation groups can start gathering signatures for a ballot initiative that seeks to limit mine pollution in Montana.

The Secretary of State’s office approved the language for Initiative 186, which requires state regulators to deny permits for new hardrock mines unless they can provide “clear and convincing evidence” that reclamation would not require the perpetual treatment of water polluted by mine waste.

Supporters need the signatures of more than 25,000 registered voters by June 21 for the measure to qualify for the November ballot.

Montana Trout Unlimited executive director David Brooks said Thursday the measure supports responsibility and accountability in mining.

Tammy Johnson, executive director of the Montana Mining Association, tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle she believes the measure’s supporters want to shut down mining in Montana.

