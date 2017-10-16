SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward is getting some big-name help as she works to knock off fellow Republican Jeff Flake in next year’s GOP primary.
Conservative talk-show host Laura Ingraham is set to headline a Tuesday fundraiser for Ward amid reports that former White House strategist Steve Bannon may also attend the Scottsdale event.
Ward needs to beef up her fundraising after a strong third quarter showing that also left her short of cash. She raised nearly $700,000 in mainly small donations but ended the quarter with just $250,000 in the bank.
Flake raised $1.1 million last quarter and has $3.4 million on hand.
Bannon has been attacking Republican lawmakers who don’t fully back President Donald Trump and his appearance could give Ward a big boost among Trump’s Arizona backers.