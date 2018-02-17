PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been awarded two new contracts.

The U.S. Navy on Friday awarded Ingalls a $1.43 billion contract to build LPD 29, the 13th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. Work on the ship has already begun because the Navy awarded Ingalls a pre-procurement contract last summer in anticipation of the announcement.

Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias says the contract is further recognition of the military’s confidence in the company.

WLOX-TV reports Ingalls is also in the running to build a new kind of frigate for the Navy. The shipbuilder already received a $14 million contract to come up with a conceptual design for a Guided Missile Frigate. Ingalls is competing with four other companies to win the final contract to build the frigate.

