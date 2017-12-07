DETROIT (AP) — Free information sessions on exterior improvement grants are being offered for small business owners in Detroit.

Motor City Re-Store says the presentations are designed to answer questions about the program which makes available matching grants of up to $25,000.

Sessions are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. Friday at Good Cakes and Bakes on Livernois Avenue and on Dec. 15 at Grand River Workplace on Grand River Avenue.

The grants can be used for designing and building facades, landscaping, murals, public art design, outdoor dining options, historic preservation efforts and other exterior work.

Applications are being accepted through Jan. 8.

Motor City Re-Store provides about $2 million each year in matching grants to existing business owners and their landlords for facade and other exterior improvements.