HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu officials have announced that personal documents of 66,500 individuals scanned at driver licensing centers last year have been lost and the city will have to collect the documents again.

The city said Thursday that the documents are “unrecoverable due to a multiple hard disk crash” of a contractor’s computer server.

Marquis ID Systems is the vendor providing the Hawaii driver license card issuance system to the City and County of Honolulu, which manages driver licensing statewide under a state contract.

Marquis and city officials said personal information submitted last year by applicants between Feb. 25 and Sept. 15 was stored but cannot be retrieved due to the server crash.

The city plans to notify the affected individuals to let them know that their information was lost.