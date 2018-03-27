AINSWORTH, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an infant in southeast Iowa.

Washington County officials were notified around 10:20 a.m. Saturday that the child had stopped breathing at a rural Ainsworth residence. The infant was pronounced dead later at Washington County Hospital and Clinics in Washington.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have joined forces to investigate and have not released any information about what they’ve found nor identified the child.