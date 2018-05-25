GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a baby girl in Grand Forks.
Authorities say a caregiver brought 5-month-old Brynley Rymer to Altru Hospital on Monday. She was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where she died.
KFGO reports Grand Forks County Social Services notified police about injuries to the baby. Lt. Brett Johnson says the injuries are “outside of the norm.” Investigators are trying to determine whether the baby’s injuries are accidental or intentional.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com