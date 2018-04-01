TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a 2-month-old child suffered severe head trauma and a woman has been arrested.
Tuscaloosa police Lt. Teena Richardson tells news outlets that the department’s Juvenile Division was called to Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham on Wednesday to investigate what led to the infant sustaining severe head trauma.
Once at the hospital, an investigation into the assault of the child was launched.
The findings led to 24-year-old LaKendra Yashekia Williams being charged with first-degree domestic assault. Police say more charges could be pending.
It’s unclear if Williams has a lawyer.