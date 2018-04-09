MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.
Lt. Chuck Kohler of the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department outside Michigan City said everything worked as planned and he was on scene tending to the baby girl less than a minute after receiving a page Sunday night that the Safe Haven Baby Box’s alarms had been triggered.
The girl appeared healthy and was taken to a hospital for care. She will be placed in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
On Nov. 7, another baby girl was safely rescued after being left in the box.
The padded, climate-controlled baby box was installed about two years ago. There’s also one near Fort Wayne.