MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman faces several charges after police discovered her 6-week-old infant in a home filled with piles of trash and dog feces.

Police responded to the Manchester home of 34-year-old Sarah Becker Tuesday and found her holding her child wrapped in several blankets. Neither the heat nor electricity were working. Piles of trash, feces and other debris were scattered on the apartment floor.

A day later, police returned to assist the Department of Child Family Services in taking custody of the baby. Becker initially refused to hand over the child and pushed a police officer. She eventually compiled. Her two pets were taken to an animal shelter.

Becker was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and obstructing government administration. WMUR-TV reports she failed to make a court appearance Thursday, leading to a warrant for her arrest.