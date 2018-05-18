GREENSBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia’s Greene County are seeking help after the remains of a newborn baby were found in the White Plains area of the county.

WXIA-TV reports sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation initially found out about the remains Tuesday and responded to the scene about 6:30 p.m. Details about the discovery have not been released.

Since then, investigators and volunteers have searched the area for evidence. Right now, investigators are interviewing people to try and find anyone who might have information related to the incident.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 706-453-3351 or leave an anonymous tip through the county’s Crime Stoppers line at 706-453-3366.

Greene County is about an hour east of Atlanta.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/