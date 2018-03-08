ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy was seriously mauled and his mother was bitten by a pit bull on Long Island.

It happened at about noon Thursday in the front yard of a home in Elmont.

Nassau County police say the 36-year-old mother was carrying the infant in a car seat and knocked on the door of the home. When the resident opened the door, police say two pit bulls rushed out and one of them attacked the mother and then bit the child in the head and facial area.

Police tell Newsday that people working in the neighborhood helped pull the dog off the child.

The boy was hospitalized in critical condition. The mother was treated for a serious leg wound.

Both dogs were taken to an animal shelter.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com