MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-month-old girl who went missing when her mother’s car was stolen in Memphis has been found safe a day later.

Zoe Jordan was found safe Saturday morning, hours after an Amber Alert was triggered.

The Commercial Appeal reports the baby apparently spent the night in the car and was found by a resident.

Police say the car was taken when the girl’s mother went into a restaurant to pick up an order and left her car running.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings says charges against the mother are being considered. Rallings called it “ridiculous” that he had to remind parents not to leave their children unattended.

Authorities initially identified a 19-year-old man as a person of interest in the case, but he was released on Saturday without charges.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com