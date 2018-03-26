WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An 11-month-old baby boy has died in a fire that left his younger brother and grandmother badly burned.

The News Journal reports that the fire Sunday night burned out a row home. The fire department said the baby, Maurice Williams, was pronounced dead at Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children. His 3-week-old brother, Isaac Williams, has been transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia in critical but stable condition.

The children’s grandmother, Fay Hyland, was taken to Christiana Hospital with burns to 70 percent of her body. The fire department said she was later transferred to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Upland, Pennsylvania.

A fourth resident, 17-year-old Nashon Hyland, jumped from his second-floor bedroom and is in stable condition.

Wilmington and state fire marshals are investigating.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com