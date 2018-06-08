WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $25 million complex proposed for West Des Moines would include indoor space for youth and adult hockey and soccer.
West Des Moines City Manager Tom Hadden told The Des Moines Register the number of indoor facilities to meet the demand is lacking. There are three ice rinks and two indoor soccer fields in the metropolitan area.
The Iowa Soccer Association and the Iowa Ice Sports Foundation are working with the city and an unnamed corporate sponsor to pay for and build the complex on 60 acres (24 hectares) of farmland.
Hadden says the city is expecting to pay about 60 percent of the project’s $25 million price tag, with the rest coming from the unnamed corporate sponsor and other donors.
___
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com