JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have arrested three Islamic extremists suspected of plotting bomb attacks against police.
National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto says the men were captured Friday by an elite counterterrorism squad in West Java’s Bogor district.
Wasisto said Monday that the militants were planning attacks on police stations in Bogor, including a suicide attack and an attack that involved hacking a police officer to death at a traffic post.
He said explosive materials were seized from the men.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
Indonesia has seen a spate of deadly attacks by Islamic militants including bombings on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people, mostly foreigners. Smaller strikes in recent years have targeted police and anti-terrorism forces.