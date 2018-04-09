JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has sentenced an Islamic militant to nine years in prison for masterminding a double suicide bombing that targeted police at a bus terminal in Jakarta.

The North Jakarta District Court ruled that Kiki Muhamad Iqbal had organized and incited others to launch suicide attacks through his jihadist sermons.

Iqbal was among six suspected militants who were arrested days after last year’s attack, in which two bombers blew themselves up at a bus terminal in eastern Jakarta, killing three policemen and themselves. The attack also wounded 12 people, both police and civilians.

Iqbal was earlier convicted in 2011 of making bombs and sentenced to six years in prison after police discovered a bomb lab in West Java’s Cibiru village.